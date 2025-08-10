Sebastian Stan to star in Radu Jude's project, see details

Los Angeles [US], August 10 : Hollywood star Sebastian Stan is all set to star in Romanian auteur Radu Jude's new project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is about a popular character from another iconic horror novel - Frankenstein.

"I'm writing a film now. It's a Frankenstein film in Romania. Frankenstein in Romania, it's going to be called," Jude told the out.

Stan and the iconoclast previously discussed their interest in a collaboration, but Jude didn't immediately have an idea. Then he pitched the star, who was born in Romania before moving to the U.S. with his mother, his idea for the Frankenstein film, which Stan liked, according to Jude.

The auteur tells The Hollywood Reporter that he envisions Stan playing "both roles," that of Victor Frankenstein and his monster.

The story is understood to combine the real-life existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania in the past with the legend of the Frankenstein monster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor