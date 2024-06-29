Second part of 'Chamak' to start streaming on August 16

Mumbai, June 29 The streaming series 'Chamak', starring Paramvir Singh Cheema in the lead, is set to return with its second part.

This time, the show will feature an intense showdown as the father-son duo, Pratap Deol and Guru Deol, return to the screen in their relentless battle to safeguard Teeja Sur.

Paramvir’s character, Kaala, is now fully aware of the truth behind his father's demise and embarks on a quest for vengeance, armed with newfound strength. Determined to reclaim his late father's legacy, he faces escalating tensions and an intensified clash that raises the stakes higher than ever before.

The series also stars Manoj Pahwa, with a special appearance by Gippy Grewal, alongside Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh.

'Chamak' follows the story of a young rapper, Kaala, who leaves Canada for Punjab and discovers that his late father was the legendary singer Tara Singh, who was murdered on stage. He navigates through the complex landscape of politics, honour killings, and corporate rivalry.

Created and directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, the series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, and Sumeet Dubey.

'Chamak: The Conclusion' is set to premiere on August 16 on Sony LIV.

