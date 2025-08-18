Second single Thimurukaari from KPY Bala's 'Gandhi Kannadi' is a love ballad worth rooting for!

Chennai, Aug 18 The makers of director Sherief's upcoming film 'Gandhi Kannadi', through which well known comedian 'Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru '(KPY) fame Bala is to make his debut as a hero, on Monday released the second single from the film, a romantic number titled 'Thimurukaari', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, the film's director Sherief wrote, "#Thimurukaari The journey continues… Here’s our second single for you all!” — [ Gandhi Kannadi ] See you in theatres on SEPTEMBER 05 @sakthifilmfactory release #DebutDream Singer @rseanroldan"

Thimurukaari, which showcases two love stories -- one of an elderly couple and another of a young couple-- has been rendered soulfully by music director Sean Roldan. The song has been set to tune by the gifted composer duo of Vivek and Mervin. Lyrics for the song have been penned by the director of the film, Sherief.

It may be recalled that the makers have already announced that the film will hit screens on September 5 this year.

The film is being produced by Jayi Kiran of Adhimulam Creations.

Director Sherief, who is directing this film, is best known for having made the gripping thriller 'Ranam Aram Thavarel'.

KPY Bala, whose wit and sense of comic timing has helped win hearts, will be seen playing an emotionally intense character in his debut film as a hero.

Sources say the film, which is based on a true story, will be a feel-good emotional drama and that Sherief, apart from directing it, has also written the story and screenplay for the film. They added that the shooting of the film had been successfully completed.

It may be recalled that producer JayiKiran had, on an earlier occasion, said, “Gandhi Kannadi is not just our first film—it’s a story that moved me deeply. The sincerity and emotion in the script are what made me want to bring it to life. I’m incredibly proud of the cast and crew who have poured their hearts into this film. With Bala stepping into a powerful role and a solid team backing the vision, I believe we’ve created something truly special.”

KPY Bala, who has made a mark with his humour and humanity, now steps into the spotlight with his first-ever lead role in 'Gandhi Kannadi'. He portrays an emotionally layered protagonist in this feel-good drama.

Director Sherief had said, “Gandhi Kannadi is very personal to me. After the emotional weight of Ranam Aram Thavarel, I wanted to shift to something more grounded and uplifting. The moment I narrated the story to our producer, his instant approval gave me all the motivation I needed. It’s Bala’s debut as a hero, and having Balaji Sakthivel sir and Archana ma’am—both National Award-winners—along with Namitha in a key role, really strengthens the film. I’m confident that we’ve created a film that’s honest and full of heart.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor