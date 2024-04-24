Secret behind Raashii Khanna’s perfect look in track ‘Achacho’: Egg whites and spinach

Mumbai, April 24 Actress Raashii Khanna, who is awaiting the release of her Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 4’, has shared how she achieved her look in the ‘Achacho’ song from the film.

The actress shared that she banked on weight training, a healthy sleep cycle and perfect nutrition to get the perfectly toned frame for the song. She emphasised that there is no ‘shortcut’ to fitness and that she made some changes in her routine and sleep cycle.

Raashii said: "I work hard and I won’t take that away from me. Even on a 12 to 16-hour shoot day, I take out time for my workouts. I wake up early, I sleep early. I put in the work. And I have been at it for many years now. For the song, I went on to do a lot of weight training with split routines and circuits, making it intense but not too long. The idea was to tone up.”

She further mentioned that a week prior to the shoot, she opted for an egg white and spinach diet though she wouldn't recommend it for the long run.

She said: “Nutrition plays a very important role when you are trying to look a certain way. For the song, I did go on an egg white and spinach diet for a week prior (the shoot). But I wouldn't recommend it because it is not healthy in the long run.”

She further stated that during the normal shoot days, she maintains a very healthy diet with "cheat meals on Sundays". The actress, who is set to tickle funny bones in horror-comedy 'Aranmanai 4', also has ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in the pipeline, where she will be seen sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey.

The film, which sees both actors play the role of reporters, will hit the theatres on August 2, 2024. Raashii is also looking forward to the release of a Hindi film ‘TME’ and a Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’.

