Security tightened at Salman Khan's residence after new death threats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : The security has been tightened at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after fresh death threats received demanding an extortion payment of Rs 5 crore.

This comes after the Mumbai Police had said that a threatening message was received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan "to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."

The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed to put the actor's life in danger if not provided with the extortion money.

The sender claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique."The incident comes in the backdrop of the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

Worli Police has registered a case in connection with the matter. The police are actively investigating the source and motives behind this alarming communication.

Following Siddique's assassination, which occurred outside his office on October 12, the police have intensified their search for the suspects involved in his death.

A look-out circular was issued for Shubham Lonkar, along with two additional suspects, Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar, who are believed to be trying to flee to Nepal.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of the slain NCP leader, has called for justice for his father and cautioned against politicizing the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reassured the public that those responsible for such crimes will face the full force of the law.

"No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Shinde declared.

As the investigation continues, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four individuals related to Siddique's murder, while three still remain at large.

