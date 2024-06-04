See how Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani congratulated new parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal who welcomed their first child on June 3 recieved a stream of congratulatory messages from B-Town celebs.

On Tuesday, Varun shared the good news with everyone and dropped an adorable video on his Instagram handle.

After his post, many celebrities shared their heartfelt wishes.

Varun's 'Student of the Year' co-star Alia Bhatt also congratulated him on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, "joy joy & pure joy! Another little girl who's going to rule the worldcongratulations dearest Nat and Vd!"

Kiara Advani also shared her best wishes, "Congratulations VD and Nat..God Bless Her"

The adorable clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'.

In the caption, Varun wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

Taking to the comments section, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulationsssssssss...so much love for three of you .."

Sanya Malhotra mentioned, "Congratulations to both of you."

Nushrratt Bharuccha commented, "Congratulations!!!!!!".

Dia Mirza wrote, "Yayyyyy congratulations."

"Congratulations...wohoo," actor Priyanka Chopra wrote.

Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations".

Abhishek Bachchan too took to the comments section and wrote, "What wonderful news. Congratulations."

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "God bless all of you...wonderful news."

Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3.

After being blessed with the birth of the daughter, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Monday night.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps who congratulated the actor.While exiting the hospital, an elated grandfather David Dhawan also acknowledged the wishes of fans and photographers who were stationed outside the hospital.

Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

"We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor