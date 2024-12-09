See how Ariana Grande reacted to her Golden Globes nomination

Los Angeles [US], December 9 : Singer-actor Ariana Grande celebrated her Golden Globes nomination with a heartfelt message.

Grande's role in Wicked earned her a nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for any motion picture. Selena Gomez is also nominated in the same category.

"I lost count," Grande said on the morning of her Golden Globes nomination about how many times she's seen the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She recalled a funny moment that happened when viewing the film in a private screening alongside some of her family.

"I think I'm at 10. When I saw it with my nonna in Florida, I did check my phone a few times and my mom was like, 'Ariana, get off your phone!' And I was like, 'Mommy, not only have I seen it, but I'm in it!' I was like, 'I know what happens here. I think I can quickly check what was just sent to me!' She's like, 'Ariana, you're talking!'"

Wicked also received nominations for star Cynthia Erivo, cinematic and box office achievement, and best motion picture, musical or comedy.

The awards will stream LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play this 6th January starting 6:30 AM IST.

Last week, Grande and her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo were named as the recipients of the NBR Spotlight Award for their creative collaboration.

As Glinda, Grande's knack for comedic timing has won her rave reviews. Her rendition of "Popular" is filled with charm and wit, while her entry song "No One Mourns the Wicked" is poetic.

