See how director Sharan Sharma wished his rumoured girlfriend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on b'day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor turned a year older on Monday.

Marking her special day, director Sharan Sharma, who is reportedly dating Akanksha, took to Instagram and dropped an adorable birthday wish for her.

“HBD Kancha @akansharanjankapoor ☀️🕺❤️,” he wrote.

He also shared a string of images of Akanksha.

Take a look at the pictures.

Sharan and Akansha's dating rumours sparked off after the duo's old image went viral.In December 2022, Sharan took to Instagram and shared the image with his rumoured ladylove. Soon after he posted the seflie, Akansha's BFFs Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty chimed in the comment section and reacted to the post."Cool looks," Alia commented.One user wrote, "Ab Kans ki shadi hogi."

Back in October 2022 also, Sharan shared Diwali pictures with Akansha, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends.However, the two have not addressed the rumours yet.

Akansha, the younger sister of actress Anushka Ranjan, is best known for featuring in projects like 'Guilty' and Netflix's latest 'Monica, O My Darling'. She was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. On the other hand, Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Akansha threw a birthday bash for her close friends and family members in Mumbai last night. From Alia Bhatt to Vaani Kapoor, several B-town stars graced their presence.

Alia, too, dropped a sweet wish for Akansha on social media.

She posted a picture in which she is seen hugging Akansha.

“Till death do us part….Happy birthday my life partner,” Akansha wrote.

Vaani Kapoor also wished Akansha on Instagram in a special way.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor