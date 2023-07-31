See how KL Rahul reacts to his wife Athiya Shetty’s ramp walk at ICW 2023

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Actor Athiya Shetty, on Sunday, turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at the India Couture Week 2023.

Several pictures and videos of the ‘Hero’ actor surfaced on social media in which she could be seen donning beige floor-length silhouette, featuring 3D applique work, florals, pearls and thread work with a thigh-high slit. She chose a statement necklace to accessorize her look, complementing embroidered attire with a glam makeup look.

Taking to Instagram, cricketer KL Rahul, who was not present at the event, shared a clip on his stories and reacted to Athiya’s look.

He wrote, “My stunning wife,” followed by a white heart emoticon.

The ace designer Anamika Khanna displayed her outfits that had both a sequence and were influenced by art that have both contemporary and vintage elements.

Speaking about her designer for the show, Athiya said, “Apart from being a wonderful artist, she’s a great person, and that comes across in her work and designs. Anamika’s genuine and compassionate nature effortlessly manifested in her designs, creating a profound connection between the designer, her work, and the people who wear her creations.”

As Anamika thought about the significance of the occasion, Athiya continued, "Anamika had also made her wedding lehenga and she didn't have to care about anything at all."

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's (Suniel is Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

