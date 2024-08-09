See how Mouni Roy wished husband Suraj on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : Actor Mouni Roy dropped a romantic birthday post to wish her husband Suraj Nambiar on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni wrote, "Lemme kiss you happy birthday now!!!!! Dear husband, You built the fantasy for me, not on the pages I love to read so much, but in real life, gave me my fairy, errrrr reality tale."

"I love you for all your perfections & ideosyncracies. Best days of my life started when I met you coz you gimme premature ventricular contractions err'y single day.. happy birthday baby; I love you so....Love, wifey," she added.

Mouni uploaded a couple of adorable pictures of herself with Suraj to make the birthday post more captivating.

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - as per Bengali and South Indian rituals.

Several celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia and Aamna Sharif marked their presence at the wedding festivities.

Sharing pictures from her dreamy South Indian wedding on Instagram, Mouni wrote, "I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends. We are married. Need your love and blessings. 27.01.22 Love, Suraj and Mouni."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni was last seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in 'Showtime'.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' explores the journey of Raghu Khanna towards redemption and ambition, focusing on his efforts to mend relationships and reclaim his standing in the industry. The series authentically portrays the lives of its characters, revealing their vulnerabilities and internal struggles within the realm of showbiz.

She was also seen in 'Blackout', which is a comedy-thriller that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film takes on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery.

