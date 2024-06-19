See how Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher navigate life in ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ trailer

Mumbai, June 19 The trailer for the upcoming slice-of-life comedy film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' was unveiled on Wednesday.

The film follows the lives of five women, all sharing the surname Sharma.

The trailer showcases how the characters played by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia, and Arista Mehta cross paths.

Sakshi portrays a teacher, while Divya's character is a housewife who experiences a culture shock after moving from Patiala to Mumbai and discovering the fast-paced life of the city. Saiyami plays a cricketer with big dreams but lacks a support system to help her achieve them.

Additionally, the trailer provides a brief glimpse into the lives of two teenage Sharma girls navigating the challenges of growing up, from the mysteries of menstruation to self-discovery.

Talking about the film, Sakshi said: “When I first read the script, it stirred a multitude of emotions within me. From moments of helplessness and sadness to bursts of pride and joy, this movie truly resonated with me as a celebration of modern, new-age women. ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a powerful call for women to stand tall and be proud of who we are and what we can achieve.”

Shedding light on her character, she said: “My character, Jyoti, mirrors the lives of millions of women around the world, striving to balance societal expectations with their own dreams and aspirations. Although she has a wonderfully supportive partner who believes in her dreams, she struggles with the tantrums and expectations of her teenage daughter. I believe audiences, not just women, in India and around the world will love the humorous and relatable take on important issues like gender roles, relationships, and personal identity. The sensitive portrayal of these themes will strike a chord with everyone.”

The film is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is also the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

For Saiyami, 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' has been a very special journey.

The actress said: “When Tahira narrated the film to me, I instantly loved it. It was such a fresh, feel-good feeling after the narration. Tanvi’s role was a liberating reminder that everyone must follow their dreams and passions and not get bogged down by societal pressure. Through Tanvi’s story, the film highlights how many of us navigate similar struggles, constantly balancing personal aspirations with societal expectations.”

“It’s a relatable narrative for anyone who’s ever felt torn between obligation and dreams, encouraging viewers to find their own path to fulfilment. I'm confident that this heartfelt story will resonate deeply with everyone who watches it on Prime Video, in India and over 200 countries and territories,” she added.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 28.

