See how Sunny Leone celebrated her 42nd birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Actor Sunny Leone celebrated her 42nd birthday with her family members.

Sunny took to Instagram to share her birthday celebrations on Saturday.

"Thank you all my babies and @dirrty99 for my lovely cake and family time! So sweet and special!", she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsLoxSlrqhc/?hl=en

One of the pictures shows Sunny and her three kids smiling for the camera with a cake in their kitchen.

Sunny can be seen donning a white T-shirt paired with denim jeans. She kept her hair tied in a bun. Her husband, Del, sported an olive green shirt. He completed his look with grey pair of pants. One of their sons was carrying a Spiderman outfit, while the other one wore an orange shirt. Sunny and Del's daughter, Nisha, wore the black printed shirt.

In another photo, Del was feeding the cake to Sunny, while the children were enjoying the cake.

Sunny's picture with her family garnered several likes and comments, as fans wanted to send her birthday wishes.

Another fan commented, "The little girl she's so beautiful, sending a lot of birthday wishes from Africa love you Mom."

On the work front, she will be next seen in director Anurag Kashyap's next film 'Kennedy'. The movie will be screened in the "Midnight Screening" category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 which will take place from May 16-27.

