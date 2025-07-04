Seeking Help Is Not Weakness, It’s Strength”: Saanand Verma On Why Men’s Mental Health Needs More Attention

Actor Saanand Verma, known for his expressive screen presence and standout roles, has opened up on the importance of mental well-being as we mark Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Currently seen in the web series First Copy and soon to be featured in the upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Saanand believes it's time we start talking more openly—and honestly—about men’s emotional health.

“There should be more awareness programs and platforms dedicated to this issue,” he says. “The emotional challenges that men face are often ignored or dismissed. In our country, most laws are seen to favor women, and while that’s understandable given our history, we need to acknowledge the emotional turmoil men go through too. Equality also means emotional equality.”

For Saanand, the silence around men’s emotional struggles is the root of the problem. “We talk about sports, cinema, and sometimes family. But when it comes to emotions or personal struggles, most men bottle everything up. That needs to change. We need to evolve. Women share, they express—men must learn to do the same.”

Using his art as an outlet, Saanand feels fortunate to have acting as a medium of expression. “I do express my feelings through my work. My character in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain—the most educated, the most sensible, the most skilled—is often said to be the most unique. Even in real life, I try to express myself when needed and have learned to control my emotions. The mind is everything. If we learn to master it, no challenge is too big.”

He strongly feels that the stigma around men seeking mental health support needs to be dismantled. “Mental health is still a hugely underrated topic, especially among men. Our society is still largely male-dominated, and if men are mentally healthier, society will benefit overall.”

“Men often stay caught up in work, career goals, and ego. They don’t easily admit when something is wrong. But if your mind isn’t right, nothing else in life will be either. So yes, awareness is essential. We need to tell men that seeking help is not weakness—it’s strength.”

With honesty, empathy, and a clear voice, Saanand Verma reminds us that better mental health for men means a stronger, more compassionate society for all.