Seema Pahwa lashes out at influencers, asks "How can we stand with them?"

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actor Seema Pahwa will appear in an upcoming episode of Shardul Pandit’s podcast, 'Uncensored With Shardul'.

In a new promo, the "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" actor discusses the rise of influencers and how their fame is increasing. Seema expressed her frustration with the growing trend of influencers gaining prominence in the entertainment industry, criticizing how fame is now measured by the number of reels and likes on social media. In the promo video, Seema Pahwa can be heard saying, “Nowadays, there’s a new disease of influencers. I think we should leave the industry because how can we stand with them? You’ve earned fame by posting 20 reels; it took me 50 years to achieve that. How are you standing equal to me?”

She added, “I’m sad to say this to my industry, to casting directors and producers—you can’t do this. The audience may be watching influencers on reels, but these producers say, ‘This is a famous face; their likes have increased a lot. Put them in your film.’” Sharing the promo video on his Instagram handle, Shardul Pandit wrote, “@seemabhargavapahwa asks a very important question in this upcoming episode of #uncensoredwithshardul. What do you think?” The new episode will be released on October 18.

Seema Pahwa is a renowned Indian actress and director, celebrated for her versatile performances in both film and television. She started her career with a theatre group in Delhi. Later, she rose to prominence with her character 'Badki' in the cult show 'Hum Log' on Doordarshan. Throughout her career, she has received multiple accolades, including a Filmfare Award and a Filmfare OTT Award.

