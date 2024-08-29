'Seems like yesterday...': Salman Khan shares childhood picture with nephew Ayaan Agnihotri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is all to set collaborate with his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri for a new song titled, 'You Are Mine', shared an adorable childhood picture ahead of the track release.

Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans with a throwback picture and present one of him with Ayaan.

The picture captures Salman can be seen giving a high five to his nephew and little Ayaan looks into the camera and flaunts his smile.

The next image shows Salman and Ayaan spending time on the sets of his music video.

The music has been composed by music director Vishal Mishra. The lyrics have been written by both Agni and Salman.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Seems like yesterday..You Are Mine.. Song Out Today at 5 PM.. Stay Tuned! @ayaanagnihotri."

You Are Mine song will be out today (August 29).

Salman also made a special cameo in Ayaan's song 'Party Fever'.

The track 'Party Fever' features Ayaan Agnihotri as 'Agni' and singer Payal Dev.

As the track sets the stage with its peppy tunes and groovy beats, set against the backdrop of a party club, Salman enters the frame in his electrifying cameo and steals the show. The superstar can be seen introducing Ayaan Agnihotri as "Agni" with his indomitable swag.

Sharing the track's clip, Salman on Instagram wrote, "Party Fever Out Now! Everywhere.

Ayaan is son of Salman's sister Alvira.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!," the post read.

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

