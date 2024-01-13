'Seinfeld', 'House of Frankenstein' actor Peter Crombie passes away at 71

Washington DC [US], January 13 : Hollywood actor Peter Crombie, known for playing 'Crazy' Joe Davola in season four of 'Seinfeld,' has died at the age of 71.

The actor's ex-wife Nadine Kijner took to social media to share that Crombie died Wednesday morning. She later told TMZ that he had a brief illness, but didn't share any additional details, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning," Kijner wrote on Instagram, followed by photos from their wedding day. "Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul."

Crombie made a recurring appearance as "Crazy" Joe Davola in season four of Seinfeld in 1992, where his character frightens and threatens Jerry Seinfeld over the course of five episodes.

He also played Frankenstein's Creature in the 1997 mini-series 'House of Frankenstein'.

He also appeared on different shows such as 'Perfect Strangers', 'American Playhouse,' 'As the World Turns', 'H.E.L.P.', 'Law & Order', 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine', 'L.A. Law', 'L.A. Firefighters', 'Picket Fences,' 'NYPD Blue and Walker,' 'Texas Ranger', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

