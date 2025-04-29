Sejal Shah calls Costao "a fantastic story" as she makes her directorial debut

New Delhi [India], April 29 : The biographical drama Costao, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will mark Sejal Shah's debut as a director.

In a conversation with ANI, Shah shared why she chose Costao for her first film and spoke about the experience of working on the project.

"It's a dream for anyone to be a part of such a project because I was very lucky to have found such a fantastic story. Then Nawazuddin agreeing to do it, and when Vinod Bhanushali came on board as a producerthere was a lot of pressure, but I never felt that pressure from any of them. Also, the best part was that there was a lot of creative freedom. So, we really got to do the project with creative integrity," Shah told ANI.

The trailer for the Siddiqui-starrer Costao was unveiled earlier this month.

Set against the backdrop of 1990s Goa, Costao tells the story of a customs officer who dares to defy an empire built on smuggling, corruption, and fear. Nawazuddin portrays "Costao Fernandesa sharp, unconventional enforcer whose bold tactics and unrelenting pursuit of justice put him at odds with both the criminal underworld and the very system he serves."

Take a look at the trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Directed by debutant Sejal Shah, the movie also features Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal.

The film will be released on May 1 on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor