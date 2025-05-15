Sejal Shah Reveals Her Biggest Creative Takeaway From Biographical Crime Drama Costao Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sejal Shah’s directorial Costao has been receiving widespread appreciation for its gripping storyline and bringing the unknown story of Costao Fernandes, a customs officer based out of Goa. Sejal’s vision as a director in telling the story with utmost authenticity and choosing the real customs office based out of Goa and Mumbai has also been appreciated widely. Costao has been trending globally and getting massive love from the audiences.

Sejal on her biggest takeaway from the movie says,”Making Costo as my debut film was both daunting and deeply rewarding. We set out to tell a biographical crime drama with the same honesty that defined Costao’s life not as a flawless hero, but as a complex, human one. Portraying his courage and patriotism without whitewashing his flaws was our biggest challenge. Watching Costao and his daughter Marissa see the film for the first time was profoundly moving. His tearful response and her words Thank you for showing me who my father truly is’meant everything. The support from the customs department and the overwhelming love from audiences have exceeded all expectations. To bring this story to life after 30 years, and stay true to its raw truth, is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

Director Sejal Shah, known for producing acclaimed projects in her company Bombay fables with her partner Bhavesh Mandalia like Decoupled, Asur 2, Serious Men, and creative producers for Delhi crime season 2 continues to impress with her storytelling.The ace director is to announce her upcoming projects real soon.