Sekhar Kammula gave many actors like me hope, says Vijay Deverakonda

Chennai, June 17 Disclosing that he was excited to watch director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming drama 'Kuberaa', Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday said that director Sekhar Kammula's name would always be a special one in his journey as he had given many actors like him hope.

Taking to X to pen a lengthy post, wishing the unit of director Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa all the very best as the film gears up for release,

Vijay Deverakonda wrote,"Wishing #Kuberaa all the very best as it heads to the big screen. @sekharkammula sir will always be a special name in my journey — he gave many actors like me hope.

"To see him now telling a story on this scale, with a cast filled with personal favourites like @dhanushkraja, @iamnagarjuna sir, @iamRashmika — has me excited. Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. Can’t wait to watch it in theatres!"

It may be recalled that Vijay Deverakonda had played a role in director Sekhar Kammula's romantic family drama 'Life is Beautiful.'

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Kuberaa' were moved by Vijay Deverakonda's post. Looking to play on the title of the film that Vijay Deverakonda worked with director Sekhar Kammula, the production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP wrote," Life feels even more beautiful after reading your words @TheDeverakonda garu. #Kuberaa in cinemas June 20, 2025."

Director Sekhar Kammula has not won the admiration of just Vijay Deverakonda. Even actor Dhanush had words of praise for the director.

At a film event, Dhanush, while talking about Sekhar Kammula, had said,"Sekhar sir is a fantastic human being. you will not meet a person like him. He is so clean, so pure and with such a good heart. You make a lot of films, you meet a lot of people. When you meet someone like Sekhar Kammula, you feel the travel is worth it. It is because of this man that I did this film. He narrated for just 20 minutes. I loved his energy, positivity and approach. I love his honesty towards making his films or as a human being. Sekhar is a great person," he said.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his recent releases.

‘Kuberaa’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

