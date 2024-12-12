Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are now engaged

Los Angeles, Dec 12 Actress-singer Selena Gomez is now engaged to her partner, music producer Benny Blanco. She shared the news via an Instagram carousel including an up-close snap of her engagement ring and a pic of her and Blanco celebrating their engagement with laughs and a hug.

She wrote in the caption, "Forever begins now”. Blanco is ready to make their union official as he commented, "hey wait… that’s my wife”.

The bride-to-be also proudly posted a mirror selfie, showing off her new ring even more in her Instagram Stories, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During a May appearance on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, Blanco told Stern that he could see marriage in his future with the ‘Only Murders In The Building’ actress.

He said, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this”. Selena and Blanco had known each other for years having collaborated on the 2019 single ‘I Can't Get Enough’ with Tainy and J Balvin before they started dating in June 2023.

As per ‘People’, in August 2023, Selena released the Blanco-produced single ‘Single Soon’. In December 2023, she confirmed their relationship when she liked fan account posts on Instagram of the pair, even commenting, “He is my absolute everything in my heart”, on one.

They made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys in January. The following month Gomez spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about their relationship.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you”, she said. “And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome”.

