Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco bring Wonderland to life this Halloween!

Washington [US], October 28 : This Halloween, actors Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco took a whimsical turn as they transformed into beloved characters from 'Alice in Wonderland'.

The duo's enchanting costumes have captivated fans and made a splash on social media, showcasing their playful spirit just in time for the spooky season.

Selena Gomez shared the pictures on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena stepped into the role of Alice, donning a stunning sheer tulle grey dress that beautifully captured the essence of the character.

The dress featured a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt, complemented by the iconic black bow hairband that Alice is known for.

To complete her look, Selena opted for a blonde wig styled in loose, centre-parted curls. Her makeup was radiant, highlighting her skin with dark, face-framing brows, a hint of blush, and a striking red lip, perfectly embodying the curious character.

Benny Blanco didn't hold back in his portrayal of the Mad Hatter, embracing a vibrant and eclectic style. He sported a bottle green silk shirt adorned with floral accents and layered it with a tan blazer.

His ensemble featured an array of polka-dotted scarves in shades of navy, grey, and purple, along with striped black trousers for added flair.

To top it all off, he wore a playful red wig styled messily and completed the look with a golden hat.

Benny's makeup further enhanced his transformation; he painted his face white, adorned his eyes with blue-purple eyeshadow, and added a pop of pink on his cheeks and lips, perfectly capturing the Mad Hatter's quirky essence.

Together, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco not only nailed their Halloween costumes but also set couple goals with their creative take on these iconic characters.

Their 'Alice in Wonderland'-inspired avatars are sure to be remembered as one of the standout looks of Halloween 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor