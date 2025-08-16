Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco step out of double date

Los Angeles, Aug 16 Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco are busy crafting summer-filled memories. And, they have a quite unusual way of making them. Recently, the singer and actress, 33, posted several candid photos on Instagram taken throughout the summer.

Among them was a snap of her and Blanco, 37, joined by Logan Lerman, who stars in the upcoming fifth season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Selena Gomez is seen sitting at a table opposite Blanco while dining outdoors with Lerman, 33, and his fiancée Analuisa Corrigan.

As per ‘People’, a second photo then shows the group's meal of oysters and tiger shrimp laid out on a tray in the center of the table. "Wait … I’m gonna marry u (sic)”, Blanco, who got engaged to Gomez in December 2024, wrote in the comment section of the post.

A variety of snaps taken at home were included in Gomez's Instagram post, with one showing her posing in front of a vanity mirror in a lace slip dress, another of her lying in her bedroom as well as a makeup-free selfie.

Her 12-year-old sister Gracie was also included in the photo dump after being snapped at what appeared to be a party. Surrounded by silver balloons and glitter, Selena Gomez was photographed wearing a furry jacket with shiny pants as Gracie sported a gray sweater and sunglasses.

Selena’s new photo with Blanco comes after the engaged couple had a date night at what appeared to be the wedding of Blanco’s longtime friend and collaborator, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco on August 9, 2025.

In an Instagram post shared by Gomez on Aug. 10, she was seen kissing Blanco’s cheek as he held her hand at the ceremony. “About last night's wedding”, she cheekily wrote in the caption.

