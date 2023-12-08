Selena Gomez confirms relationship with producer Boney Blanco?

Washington DC [US], December 8 : In a series of Instagram comments, Pop sensation Selena Gomez has seemingly confirmed that she is dating producer Benny Blanco, reported Page Six.

On Thursday, Selena commented "facts" under a post from fan account Popfaction that read, "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship."

In another comment, she gushed that Blanco is her "absolute everything," while in another, she claimed he is "the best thing that's ever happened" to her.

In another comment, she wrote, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet," she wrote in a fourth message to users, reported Page Six.

However, many users trolled her for dating Blanco, while some thought that her account might be hacked.

Post this, Selena took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture cuddling with a man who appears to be Blanco.

In another story, she wrote, "Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and every one of you."

Later, she also shared a picture of her hand on her Instagram stories in which she could be seen wearing a ring with the initial 'B' on it.

Benny has worked with Selena on her song 'I Can't Get Enough' in 2019, which led to some fans thinking that the duo dating is nothing but just a "marketing plan".

Selena infamously dated Justin Bieber off and on for eight years. They split for the final time in March 2018 just months before he married Hailey Bieber, as per Page Six.,

Blanco was previously linked to actress Elsie Hewitt.

