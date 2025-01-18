Selena Gomez feeds sandwiches to wildfire victims, first responders

Los Angeles, Jan 18 Singer-actress Selena Gomez has been busy handing out food to victims and emergency workers working to tackle the wildfires.

The star shared video footage which showed her wearing a facemask as she sorted through boxes of sandwiches which had been donated to feed those who have been displaced by the fires as well as the emergency workers who have been battling the flames in areas including Los Angeles and Malibu, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added a clip of first responders and added the caption: "Grateful for these individuals."

Her cosmetics company also made donations to relief efforts and has been distributing emergency care kits to those affected, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A statement posted on the company's Instagram page explained: "As a brand that was born and grown in Los Angeles, we are devastated to see our local community affected by the recent wildfires across Southern California, displacing families and destroying homes and businesses.

"We have spent the last few days focused on ensuring the safety of our Los Angeles team and friends who have been impacted, and we are working with local organizations on additional product donations and volunteering efforts.

"To all the firefighters, first responders, volunteers, and organizations on the ground meeting the ongoing needs of our community, we are forever grateful for your bravery, selflessness, and commitment."

The statement went on to add: "Together, we assembled emergency care kits with essentials for evacuation centers and have made donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and World Central Kitchen, who are on the ground providing immediate aid.

"We continue to support the Rare Impact Fund’s non-profit partners, providing mental health support to young people—ensuring that now, more than ever, they have the resources they need.

"We know this will be a long journey of healing and grieving for the place we call home, so we encourage you to keep the momentum in supporting our community to rebuild."

The brand's efforts have been mirrored by Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness label Goop, which is also making donations to charity organisations as well as organising hot meals for emergency workers and care packages for fire victims.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor