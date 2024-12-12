Selena Gomez gets engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco, says "Forever begins now"

Washington [US], December 12 : Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement after more than a year of dating.

The couple, who first sparked the dating speculations in 2023, shared the news on social media on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

On Thursday (early morning in India), Gomez, 32, shared a post on Instagram revealing her engagement ring, captioning the post, "Forever begins now." Blanco, 36, also expressed his excitement in the comments section, humorously writing, "Hey wait... that's my wife."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDdvcjbxoi1/?img_index=1

The pair, who have long been close collaborators in the music industry, first worked together on several hit songs, including Gomez's 2015 chart-topping track 'Same Old Love'.

It wasn't until 2023, however, that they confirmed their romantic involvement. In December of that year, Gomez opened up about their relationship, revealing they had been dating for six months.

In a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, Gomez referred to Blanco as "my absolute everything" and declared that he had been "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Their relationship quickly became a topic of admiration among their friends and family, with insiders revealing that Gomez had never been so happy.

"She loves how Benny treats her: he's so kind and thoughtful," a source told Us Weekly in January, adding, "It's been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She's positively glowing."

Before her engagement to Blanco, Selena Gomez had high-profile relationships with pop star Justin Bieber and singer The Weeknd.

Her relationship with Bieber, which began in 2010, was often in the public eye and ended in 2018. She also dated The Weeknd for part of 2017.

