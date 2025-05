Selena Gomez opens up about dating before meeting Benny Blanco

Washington [US], May 3 : Selena Gomez has shared details about her dating life before meeting her fiance, Benny Blanco.

In a recent podcast interview, Gomez revealed that she had a few "stty dates" before finding a connection with Blanco, as per E! News.

The 32-year-old artist admitted that she had not liked anyone in a long time and had been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few unfulfilling dates.

However, things changed when she met Blanco, and she finally felt a connection.

Gomez and Blanco have both shared their perspectives on their first date, and while they did not initially expect to develop feelings for each other, they eventually realized their connection.

Blanco, 37, said that he felt comfortable and excited around Gomez, and he knew she was the one when they started hanging out more.

Blanco described his experience with Gomez, and said, "Every day I was with her I was so excited for what was going to happen, yet so at ease with everything... I was like, 'Wow, I really truly met my soulmate,'" as quoted by E! News.

The couple got engaged in December 2024 after months of casual dating and eventually went public with their relationship.

