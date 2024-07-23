Selena Gomez receives loving birthday message from boyfriend Benny Blanco

Washington [US], July 23 : Music producer Benny Blanco marked girlfriend Selena Gomez's 32nd birthday with a touching tribute on social media, showcasing their special bond with a heartfelt throwback photo and a message of love.

Blanco, 36, took to Instagram on July 22 to share a nostalgic image of himself and Gomez embracing, captured behind the scenes of their collaborative music video 'I Can't Get Enough' with J Balvin and Tainy from 2019.

In the photo, Blanco is dressed in a white teddy bear costume, reminiscent of the playful atmosphere during the shoot.

Accompanying the photo was another snapshot of Gomez holding a white stuffed teddy bear similar to the costume Blanco wore in the video.

Blanco's caption reflected on their journey together, blending their professional collaboration with their personal relationship.

"i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life... happy bday bb ! i love u !" Blanco wrote, expressing his affection for Gomez.

Gomez responded with a heartfelt comment under the post, "I love you."

The 'Calm Down' singer also took to her own Instagram account to celebrate her birthday, sharing an image of herself holding light pink and burgundy balloons.

In her caption, Gomez encouraged her followers to contribute to the Rare Impact Fund, a mental health initiative she launched in 2020.

"I can't believe it's been four years since we launched the Rare Impact Fund," Gomez wrote adding, "To date the Rare Impact Fund has raised over USD 15 million for youth mental health, supporting 26 organizations across 5 continents."

She continued, "Building the Rare Impact Fund has been my biggest wish. As always, for my birthday this year, I would be so grateful if you were able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund. Please visit RareImpactFund.org to learn more and to donate. No amount is too small, and this is the biggest gift you could ever give me. Love you all!"

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, although they had been together privately for six months before making it official, according to People magazine.

Since then, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media, showcasing their bond through heartfelt posts.

They have also been seen together at various public events, including the Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, and courtside at a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April.

During an earlier interview reported by People magazine, Blanco hinted at the possibility of marriage, describing Gomez as his best friend and expressing admiration for their relationship.

"When I look at her ... I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this," Blanco shared, reflecting on their connection.

