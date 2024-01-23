Selena Gomez reflects on body changes in then & now Instagram posts

Los Angeles, Jan 23 Singer-actress Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about her body image.

The singer recently shared a series of Instagram stories, showing off her body in photos from over the years.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star, 31, first shared a photo from an earlier date, where she’s photographed wearing a zebra bikini, reports People magazine.

In the Instagram story, Selena wrote: “Today I realised I will never look like this again”.

She followed up the first photo with a more recent bathing suit image. This photo showed Selena in a black, high-waisted bikini bottom with a white tube-top bikini top.

As per People, the second Story caption read, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me”.

Her recent posts follow her previous body positivity messages, along with the instances when she’s called out body-shamers for sharing unpleasant comments about her body.

People further states that in April 2022, the ‘Selena + Chef’ star called out body shamers who criticised her appearance.

"Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway", she said in her TikTok Stories.

" 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh'."

"B****, I am perfect the way I am," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor