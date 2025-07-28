Selena Gomez reveals why she wants 'biscuits and gravy' at her wedding

Los Angeles, July 28 Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco, shared the unusual dessert that she wants to eat on her wedding day.

Gomez said in a Rare Beauty TikTok video: "Whenever that day comes, I do know I don’t want a big cake. My preferred dessert I think would be biscuits and gravy. My nana’s biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me."

Along with this, Gomez would still like to have a small cake as a memento of the occasion, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gomez, who began dating Blanco in 2023, shared: "I think I want a mini one for just us that we can freeze."

Meanwhile, Gomez previously shared that she'd love to have children one day.

The actress announced her engagement to Blanco in 2024, and Selena would love to raise children with him in the future.

Gomez, who previously revealed that she isn't able to carry her own children, said on the Jay Shetty Podcast: "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore. I love making (children) laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it."

Blanco observed that Gomez is the "ultimate level of shy". However, the producer noted that her demeanour changes when she's around children.

The 37-year-old star, who has previously worked with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, two of Gomez's former boyfriends, said: "When she walks into a room, her main goal is to disappear into the crowd. My mom is very similar, (she) and my mom are very similar.

"They’ll wait and say like one thing throughout the night that winds up being the most poignant or funny thing of the night. But I'm gonna have diarrhoea of the mouth talking to everyone. Whenever there’s kids at a place it's the only time I see her do that. She immediately goes to the kids and has these conversations for hours with the kids."

