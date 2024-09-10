Selena Gomez says her boyfriend is biased, here's why

Los Angeles, Sep 10 The recently released musical crime comedy film ‘Emilia Perez’, which stars actress-singer Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, has been getting great response from all quarters. In fact, Selena’s boyfriend Benny Blanco too has been raving about the film, which to Selena feels is a little biased.

The actress-singer told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “I think he is biased but I'm glad he liked it. I hope people will love watching it”.

Talking about the musical film and the dance involved in it, she said, “I think for me, it was actually the kind of dance that I had never really done before. It was very intricate”.

Selena confirmed her romance with music producer Benny Blanco in December last year when she defended beau on Instagram from the haters. Instagram account PopFactions posted a picture headlining “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship", in which she commented "facts".

The post came after the account posted a picture saying, "Selena Gomez Is Rumoured To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco”. Benny has worked with artistes like Halsey and Khalid and was featured on Selena's ex-boyfriend's Justin Bieber song, ‘Lonely’.

At the time, Selena had posted an Instagram Story of her cuddling up with a man, showing no face, just his zebra shirt, beard and diamond bracelet. The actress-singer had hinted at having a crush on someone when filming her ‘Selena + Chefs’ holiday special. Selena dated Justin for eight years in an on-and-off relationship before finally parting ways in 2018.

Justin worked with Benny in 2021 and they have performed together on stage. Benny also produced Justin's hit song, Love Yourself, from his 2015 album, Purpose. After Selena, Justin married supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

Recently, Selena took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures and videos of herself attending a volleyball game in Telluride, Colorado. In the pictures, Selena can be seen interacting with the volleyball players and posing with them for the camera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor