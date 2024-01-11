Selena Gomez set to play Linda Ronstadt in new biopic

Washington DC [US], January 11 : Hollywood pop singer and actor Selena Gomez is all set to play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, Gomez teased the role Tuesday night by posting a picture of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir 'Simple Dreams' on her Instagram story.

The music biopic is currently in pre-production, with producers including Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.'

The other cast of the biopic has still not been announced.

Ronstadt is a country, rock 'n' roll and Latin music legend, with her 1970s albums 'Heart Like a Wheel' and 'Simple Dreams' reaching critical and commercial success and showcasing her versatility across genres. Throughout her career, she has won 11 Grammys, and she was honored by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards, as per Variety.

Ronstadt's 2019 doc was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman and chronicled the artist's nearly five-decade career and domination of the country-rock genre. In 2011, Ronstadt announced her retirement, later revealing she was no longer able to sing due to her progressive supranuclear palsy, which was originally mistaken for Parkinson's, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor