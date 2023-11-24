Washington [US], November 24 : American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey is thankful for their "incredible" bond this holiday season. Teefey posted a charming Instagram carousel of herself sharing treasured times with the 'Single Soon' singer, 31, over the years, just in time for Thanksgiving, according to People.

"Where we are today is incredible," wrote Teefey.

Teefey was holding Gomez when she was a baby in the cover photo. "We over came so much to get here and more importantly we are still family first," continued her caption.

Next, she explained that the sentimental uploads weren't done for the day. "The last picture is me carrying Gracie, who was born a few days later. Gracie montage next!!! ;) XO."

Teefey welcomed Gomez in 1992, and the actress has spoken openly about the influence her mother had on her growing up. After marrying Brian Teefey in 2006, Teefey and her husband welcomed daughter Gracie in 2013.

"I was a teen mom with Selena, obviously, and was very judged by that," Mandy told ET in a March 2017 interview. "My neighborhood was a really rough neighborhood [with] gangs. With all of that stuff, and when I got pregnant, I think that's what triggered, because I was like 'Okay, I have another person depending on me. I gotta get straight,' and that's when I started hammering through. I'm like, 'I'm not going to let her have the upbringing I did.'"

In a previous E! special, the Only Murders in the Building star gave her point of view. "Having me at 16 had to have been a big responsibility," said Gomez. "My mom gave up everything for me and had, like, three jobs," reported People.

