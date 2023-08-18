Selena Gomez's 'Single Soon' song details out

Los Angeles [US], August 18 : After a brief break from music, Selena Gomez is all set to be back with a bang.

On Thursday, Gomez took to Instagram and confirmed her new album is in the works and announced the release date of a song titled 'Single Soon'. The track will be unveiled on August 25.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now," she posted on social media.

Gomez also dropped a series of BTS pictures from the making of 'Single Soon'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwDNDaSLqcM/?img_index=5

The update has surely left her fans excited.

"yesssssss i'm so excited," a fan commented.

"Can't wait for another blockbuster," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Gomez is said to be working on her new album, her fourth and the follow-up to 2020’s 'Rare'. She hasn’t released an album since Rare in 2020, though she did drop her all-Spanish EP Revalación the following year.

As per Billboard, she’s also guested on a handful of sporadic singles since her last full album, including Rema’s 2022 smash “Calm Down,” and released a standalone track “My Mind & Me” in support of her documentary of the same name last year.

The new music news comes on the heels of Gomez’s Rare Beauty Impact Fund announcement, which she shared last week.

