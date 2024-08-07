“Self-Love Is Crucial for My Well-Being,” Rudhraksh Jaiswal Opens Up About Self-Love While Discussing Amazon miniTV’s Tujhpe Main Fida S2

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the second season of its modern-day mystery drama, Tujhpe Main Fida. The brand-new season takes viewers back to the mystical world of Cole Town. The narrative delves deeper into the passionate yet complicated bond between Marcus and Aira, as they grapple with intense emotional struggles while unraveling the mysteries of their tumultuous love story. Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, the latest season marks the return of Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon in the lead roles.

Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who reprises the role of Marcus in the series, shared his take on love, saying, “Love is an incredibly powerful emotion. I believe it is the fundamental force that drives the world –whether it’s our work, relationships with family and friends, or any other aspect of life! Personally, self-love is crucial for my well-being. By loving and respecting ourselves, we are better equipped to extend that same compassion to others, fostering an environment where everyone can thrive and reach their fullest potential.”