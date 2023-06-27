Selfiee actress Kusha Kapila parts ways with husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Social media Influencer, content creator, and actor Kusha Kapila taking to her Instagram on Monday announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. The duo shared the same on their social media handle informing their fans about their decision. They said they will keep co-parenting their love of lives i.e. pet Maya and will stand as pillars of strength for each other.

Kusha wrote on her Instagram, ‘Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision for them by any measure but they knew it was the right one at this point in their lives. Kusha also said that they both will be each other’s cheerleaders and talked about the tough time she faced taking this decision. Further, she added right now their focus is to get through this phase with love, respect, and support. This was a tough deal for them and their families as well.

Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017 after dating for some years. The actress also told about her love story in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.Kusha started her career as a social media influencer, followed by long-form content. She also appeared in multiple shows and movies. Ghost stories , Masaba Masaba2, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, and Cash Toh Banta hai are a few among them. Kusha also hosted the Show Comicstaan 3 along with Abhish Mathew. Recently the actress has moved to Mumbai to pursue her full-time acting career.The actress recently made her debut at Cannes as well.