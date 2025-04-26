Selma Blair feels "much more career-oriented" as she prepares to return to acting after MS diagnosis

Washington [US], April 26 : More than six years after revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, Selma Blair is feeling revitalised and focused on her career.

The actress has been relapse-free for some time and is now eager to return to acting, with several projects in the works.

Blair attributes her renewed energy and stamina to her improved health, saying, "I am doing amazingly well. I've been feeling great for about a year," as quoted by Deadline.

She added, "Now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary," in an interview.

This newfound vitality has sparked a renewed sense of purpose, and Blair is exploring her dreams and goals.

In addition to her acting pursuits, Blair is working on a young adult novel.

She also expressed her desire to continue advocating for people with chronic illness and exploring what it means to find a new sense of purpose after a life-altering diagnosis.

Blair's journey with MS has been well-documented. After revealing her diagnosis in 2018, she opened up about her experiences in the 2021 documentary 'Introducing, Selma Blair.'

