Selma Blair reflects on 'Legally Blonde', upcoming prequel series

Washington [US], May 19 : Selma Blair, who played Vivian Kensington in the 2001 film 'Legally Blonde', has expressed her love for the movie and revealed that she will be watching the upcoming prequel series 'Elle'.

The series, which will star Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods, explores the high school years of the iconic character played by Reese Witherspoon in the original film.

Blair described 'Legally Blonde' as "such a gift" in her life, citing the happy memories she associates with the film.

"It was Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions, all those," Blair said, in an interview, as quoted by People magazine.

"Those all hold such happy memories, and happy memories that we can all agree on, and it is such a gift in my life that I was a part of those films, because they just brought a lot of joy to all of us," she said.

The prequel series 'Elle' will follow Minetree as Woods through her high school years, delving into the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman seen in the original film.

Witherspoon will serve as an executive producer for the series, alongside Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, Marc Platt, and creator Laura Kittrell.

Earlier, Witherspoon expressed her excitement about the project, and said, "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!"

The series is set to be available on Prime Video in the near future.

