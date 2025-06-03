Selvaraghavan calls Mohanlal India's best actor!

Chennai, June 3 One of Tamil cinema's finest directors Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, on Tuesday praised Malayalam actor Mohanlal for his outstanding performance in his blockbuster film, 'Thudaram', saying that he was "mesmerised by the best actor in India".

Taking to his timeline on X, Selvaraghavan wrote, "Brilliant Brilliant movie Thudarum is! Only @Mohanlal sir can pull of this film! What an actor! Mesmerised by the best actor in India!"

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, 'Thudarum', which released earlier this year, went on to emerge as a huge blockbuster, shattering records at the box office.

In fact, the film went on to script a new chapter in the Kerala box office history, making over a whopping Rs 100 crore in just Kerala alone. The film went on to garner so much love from audiences that Mohanlal penned a post of gratitude.

Mohanlal, in his post of gratitude, had said, "I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express."

He then went on to say,"Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace.This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.

"To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is," Mohanlal said.

The actor pointed out that Thudarum was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth.

"To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing.With all my heart, thank you. with love and gratitude always," he signed off.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Tharunam had triggered huge excitement among fans for a number of reasons even before its release.

The first and foremost reason was that this film featured actress Shobana opposite Mohanlal after almost 19 years. Their onscreen pairing is among the most loved in Malayalam cinema. Some of the landmark films in which the two actors have been featured together include Manichithrathazhu, Thenmavi Kombathu and Mambazhakkalam.

The next reason was that this film was actor Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th film with actress Shobana.

The film had music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. Written by K R Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, the film had editing by Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf.

