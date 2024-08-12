'Sending love and pumpkin sabzi..': Bebo's most adorable birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : In a heartwarming gesture, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish Sara Ali Khan a very happy 29th birthday.

Bebo shared a throwback black-and-white photograph featuring Sara and her father, Saif Ali Khan, from an earlier photoshoot.

Alongside the image, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday darling Sara. Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way," with heart emojis.

Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan turned 29 on Monday.

In her professional sphere, Sara is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will also be seen in 'Metro...In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Sara was recently seen in the mystery thriller film 'Murder Mubarak' and the patriotic thriller drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor