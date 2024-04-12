"Sense of tranquillity seems to be missing now": Juhi Parmar on current generation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Juhi Parmar, who is currently garnering praises for her role of 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother in the third season of the drama series, 'Yeh Meri Family', talked about the significance of growing up in the 90s and what children of today are missing out on.

Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, 'Yeh Meri Family Season 3' features Juhi Parmar, Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of the enchanting spring of 1995, the third season summarizes the intricacies of family dynamics, reminiscing the good old days and unbreakable bonds. As the Awasthi family navigates through the complexities of life, each moment unfolds with a perfect balance of warmth, laughter, and nostalgia. From the bustling streets to the cozy confines of home, relive the glory days of Bollywood, when Salman and Shah Rukh ruled the hearts, and each century made by Sachin sent the nation into a frenzy of excitement. A heartfelt treat for viewers, the narrative will transport them back to the time when owning a Maruti 800 was a symbol of status, and evenings spent at home with family and friends were cherished beyond measure.

Juhi said, "In the past, spending hours sitting together and engaging in casual conversations used to be a delightful experience among friends and kids. However, nowadays, even if they sit for just ten minutes, they feel the need for distraction, such as their phones or music, as they easily become bored. They constantly look for something to keep themselves engaged, which was not the case with children in the past. Life used to move at a slower pace, and even kids felt at ease. Unfortunately, that sense of tranquillity seems to be missing now, as children are always searching for more ways to occupy themselves".

The third season of 'Yeh Meri Family' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

