'Sentimental Value' to open Jakarta World Cinema festival, another Cannes winner 'It was just an Accident' to feature closing

Jakarta [Indonesia], August 29 : The Jakarta World Cinema (JWC) international film festival will open and close with a brace of Cannes winners, Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' and Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident,' reported Variety.

Iranian director Jafar Panahi accepted the Palme d'Or for 'It Was Just an Accident,' a film directly inspired by his time in prison at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Norwegian director Joachim Trier's layered family drama 'Sentimental Value' won the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2025.

The film narrated a tale of a filmmaker attempting to reconcile with his estranged daughter by casting her in his most personal film to date an offer she can't help but interpret as the man's most egotistical gesture yet.

According to Variety, this year, JWC 2025 introduces the inaugural KlikFilm Short Movie Competition. Thirty Indonesian short films will compete, with winners receiving grants from Falcon Pictures and KlikFilm to produce their first features.

The competition jury features director Joko Anwar, director Aditya Ahmad, scriptwriter Alim Sudio, and actor Asmara Abigail, who recently served on the Locarno Film Festival jury, according to the outlet.

The first feature competition will have 11 directorial debuts competing for best director and best film awards. The jury comprises actor Faradina Mufti, director Tumpal Tampubolon, and director Kamila Andini.

According to Variety, the lineup for this competition includes Danzuka Yuiga's 'Brand New Landscape,' Sven Bresser's 'Reedland,' Sarah Miro Fischer's 'The Good Sister,' Valentine Cadic's 'That Summer in Paris,' Mehrnoush Alia's '1001 Frames,' Lloyd Lee Choi's 'Lucky Lu,' Matthew Shear's 'Fantasy Life,' Cole Webley's 'Omaha,' Gerard Oms' 'Away,' Pauline Loquès' 'Nino,' and Fanny Ovesen's 'Live a Little.'

JWC's Icon section will feature films from cinema's most celebrated auteurs.

Highlights include Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague,' Julia Ducournau's 'Alpha,' and Kristen Stewart's directorial effort 'The Chronology of Water.'

Festival darlings include Bi Gan's 'Resurrection,' which won the Jury Special Prize at this year's Cannes, and Dag Johan Haugerud's 'Dreams,' recipient of the Golden Bear at Berlin, rpeorted Variety.

Other Icon selections include Oliver Laxe's 'Sirat,' Mascha Schilinski's 'Sound of Falling,' and Lynne Ramsay's 'Die, My Love,' accoriding to the outlet.

In all, the 2025 program features 185 films from 66 countries.

The hybrid festival will run online screenings from September 4 to October 4 exclusively on KlikFilm, with in-person screenings from September 27 to October 4 at CGV Grand Indonesia across five dedicated screens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor