Serendipity Arts Festival partners with Campa Cola for ninth edition in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 16 : The Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) 2024, India's largest multi-disciplinary arts event, has announced a partnership with Campa Cola, the iconic homegrown beverage brand.

The ninth edition of the festival will be held from December 15 to December 22 in Panjim, Goa.

According to a press release from SAF, the Director of Serendipity Arts, Smriti Rajgarhia, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, "Corporate patronage is essential for the arts to flourish in India; this partnership is a good example of that. Such commitments not only lead to artistic excellence but also demonstrate how businesses can meaningfully engage with culture. Through eight editions, the Serendipity Arts Festival has shown how sustained support for the arts can transform cultural landscapes and create lasting impact. As India evolves, more such collaborations are needed to nurture the creative ecosystem and preserve our rich cultural heritage across generations."

Ketan Mody, COO of Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "We are truly an Indian business on a mission to empower the everyday lives of Indian consumers with world-class quality and offerings at honest prices. Our collaboration with the Serendipity Arts Festival allows us to celebrate creativity, innovation, and the thrill of discovery while fostering meaningful connections with consumers."

As part of the partnership, the festival will host a historic performance titled Three Divas on December 22 at the Nagalli Hills Concert Arena. The grand finale will feature legendary artists: Padma Shri Aruna Sairam, Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup, and Padma Shri Shubha Mudgal, marking the first time these iconic musicians will perform together.

Campa Cola will also support two major performances on December 17 at the same venue. Renowned guitarist Warren Mendonsa, performing under his solo project Blackstratblues, will open the evening with a set blending blues, rock, psychedelia, and electronic influences. Following this, Thermal and a Quarter (TAAQ), one of India's most influential rock bands, will energise the audience with their genre-defying sound.

Since its inception in 2016, the Serendipity Arts Festival has transformed Goa's cultural landscape each December, showcasing over 1,800 artists annually. This year's edition aims to present a mix of timeless traditions and contemporary innovations in the arts, addressing key themes such as arts education, inclusivity, and sustainability.

For festival schedules and ticket information, visit serendipityartsfestival.com.

