Series titled ‘Real Heroes’ to honour Indian Armed Forces veterans, freedom fighters

Mumbai, July 24 A series honouring the Indian Armed Forces veterans and freedom fighters titled “Real Heroes” has been announced by Sony Liv.

The eight-part original docuseries, which is a tribute to the generations of Indians who have devoted their lives to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and values, is directed by Anirban Bhattacharyya.

From the snow-covered silence of Siachen to the historic resistance of the freedom movement, these narratives offer intimate insights into the human cost of service, courage and conviction.

Among the featured voices is Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd), a veteran of Operation Meghdoot (1984), and a war-hero, reflecting on the life-threatening conditions he faced.

Kulkarni shared, “Siachen is not a place you conquer; it is a place that tests your will to survive. We went there not just to hold ground but to uphold India’s honour in the harshest climate on earth. Here Great Courage and Fortitude is the Norm.”

Col. DPK Pillay (Shaurya Chakra), from Kannur, Kerala, recalled his time in Manipur in 1994.

He said: “In the chaos of battle in Manipur, I learned that true soldiering means saving lives, not taking them. Wounded in Operation Rakshak, I gave up my evacuation for two injured children.”

“The villagers’ gratitude stayed with me—and years later, they called me back, not with bitterness, but with honor. In their resilience, I saw that even in war, humanity speaks without words, and gratitude never fades.”

Hailing from Punjab, Col. Jasbir Singh, who was grievously injured during the Indo-Pak war in Operation Cactus-Lily (1971), spoke with clarity and strength.

He recalled that when he stepped on a mine and lost his foot, he knew his life would change.

Singh added: “But I did not lose my purpose. That war taught me to live with honour, no matter the cost”.

G.G. Parikh, a 101-year-old freedom fighter from Mumbai, who was jailed for 10 months during the Quit India movement remembered the underground resistance during British rule.

“We fought without weapons, but with a relentless spirit. We were imprisoned, but never silenced. Freedom was earned by ordinary people doing extraordinary things. And today, I fear we have forgotten the quiet strength of civil disobedience, of selflessness. That’s why I speak—to remember, and to remind.”

Brig. Shamsher Singh, who fought in the Battle of Haji Pir (1965), spoke of the mountainous terrain and his unit’s bravery.

“The Haji Pir pass wasn’t just terrain—it was an identity, a cause. We were told to expect 100% casualty and we were prepared to die!”

Gour Hari Das, from Odisha, who was blessed by Mahatma Gandhi, spent decades trying to prove his identity as a freedom fighter after Independence.

“I fought to free India before 1947, and I fought bureaucracy after. Both battles demanded patience and faith. I only ever wanted to be acknowledged as a freedom fighter.”

Recalling the 1971 Battle of Basantar, Lt. Col. B.T. Pandit, a decorated veteran from Pune Maharashtra. He shared that he was sitting on the top of the tank and riding towards the enemy. he could hear the enemy bullets ricocheting off the tank.

“On the battlefield, you don’t think of your life—you think of your nation.”

From Mumbai, Commodore Medioma Bhada, a naval pilot who took part in an operation to bomb Chittagong in 1971, vividly remembers taking off in his Sea Hawk aircraft from INS Vikrant and heading towards the target.

Recalling the moment, Bhada said he was full of adrenaline.

“We were under strict radio silence, flying low over enemy harbours, knowing we might not return. But in uniform, fear takes a back seat to duty. We were young men flying into enemy fire and our brief was clear - destroy the targets at any cost.”

Reflecting on the significance of the series, Meenakshi Menon, Founder of Gen S Life, said, “This initiative aligns with Gen S Life’s core mission—to serve and celebrate India’s senior citizens. These stories are a powerful reminder that history lives in people.

Anirban Bhattacharyya, bestselling author and the director-producer of Real Heroes, added, “Real Heroes has been one of the most humbling experiences of my life. These are not just stories; they are legacies, lived and carried by men who gave a part of themselves for India.”

Lt. Gen (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni cited the series to be, “An endeavour to motivate the present generation with deeds of yesteryears which have geo strategic reverberations for our future generations, I compliment and laud this great initiative of Gen S Life for honouring our great soldiers for whom Naam Namak Nishan is a call worth sacrificing their lives for the Nation. Jai Hind.”

