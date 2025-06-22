Seth Rogen eyes Vin Diesel for 'The Studio' season 2

Washington [US], June 22 : Seth Rogen, the co-creator and star of the hit Apple TV plus series 'The Studio,' has expressed his desire to have Vin Diesel join the show's second season.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rogen discussed the show's renewal and his enthusiasm for potential guest stars.

'The Studio' has already made a significant impact with its first season, featuring many celebrity cameos, including Charlize Theron, Martin Scorsese, and Zac Efron.

The show revolves around Matt Remick, a studio head, and Rogen's character plays a central role in the series.

When asked about potential guest stars for season two, Rogen mentioned Vin Diesel as one of the actors he would love to work with.

"I think Vin Diesel would be very funny and fun to work with, mostly because if you think about it, he's only in those Fast & Furious movies," Rogen said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He added that seeing Diesel outside of his iconic role as Dominic Toretto would be exciting, given his strong association with the franchise.

Rogen took the opportunity to extend an invitation to Diesel directly during the interview, joking about Diesel's alleged habit of watching Jimmy Kimmel Live! regularly.

"I assume you're watching this as you do every night. I assume you're watching it while driving like a 65 Pontiac. If you would please consider, maybe we can organise a Zoom and I'll capture your baldness on a hard drive," Rogen said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

With the show's renewal for a second season, fans can expect more celebrity cameos and engaging storylines.

