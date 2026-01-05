Seth Rogen wins Best Actor in Comedy Series at Critics Choice Awards 2026, says "I can cancel therapy this week"

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Actor Seth Rogen won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, held in Santa Monica, California, according to E! News.

Rogen received the honour for his performance in 'The Studio' during the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler for the fourth consecutive year.

"This is so nice as someone who deeply, deeply, deeply cares what critics think of them and their work," Seth joked from the stage while accepting the award." This is what I'm looking for. I can cancel therapy this week, this is likeI'm good. I'm fixed. I'm fine, I think," as quoted by E! News.

The 43-year-old actor edged out fellow nominees Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside), David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical), Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones) and Alexander Skarsgard (Murderbot).

"Thank you all for this," Seth said to the crowd. "I love all your work so much, it's an honor to be in a room with you all."

Rogen also thanked his co-creator Evan Goldberg, adding that he "is literally in the bathroom, but we'll tell him that I won when we get back," as quoted by the outlet.

In addition to Seth winning for Best Actor, The Studio picked up the award for Best Comedy Series, beating Nobody Wants This, Abbott Elementary, Elsbeth, Ghosts, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and The Righteous Gemstones, according to E! News.

The Critics Choice Awards marked the first major awards ceremony of the season. On the film front, Michael B. Jordan's Sinners led the nominations with 17 nods, followed by Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another with 14 nominations.

Chelsea Handler, in her opening monologue, used her trademark humour to welcome the audience, calling the event "the perfect way to kick off awards season."

The 31st Critics Choice Awards are held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

