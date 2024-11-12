SEVENTEEN concludes US leg of 'Right Here' world tour with stadium shows in Los Angeles

Los Angeles [US], November 12 : K-pop group SEVENTEEN wrapped up the US leg of their Right Here World Tour with two major shows at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on November 9 and 10.

The performances marked the group's first-ever stadium shows in the US and were the finale of their 10 sold-out concerts across five American cities.

After performing two sold-out shows in Korea, SEVENTEEN returned to the US for the first time in over two years, kicking off their tour in Chicago on October 22. The band played two shows in each city, including New York, San Antonio, and Oakland, before concluding the US leg with their Los Angeles debut.

As per a statement in a press note shared by their team, SEVENTEEN, while speaking to their fans knowns as CARATS at the Los Angeles show, said, "It's such an honor to be able to meet you in such a big venue. It's all thanks to you guys. Let's have fun tonight."

The group performed a total of 23 songs during the 3-hour show, including hit tracks like 'Fear', 'Fearless', 'MAESTRO', and 'LOVE', 'MONEY', 'FAME' (featuring DJ Khaled). Fans actively participated in the show, singing and dancing along to songs like Super and God of Music, and taking part in the encore performance of VERY NICE with high notes, dance battles, and more.

Speaking on the end of the tour, band member VERNON shared, "This is definitely a night I won't forget. We had so much fun tonight, and just us SEVENTEEN performing at this venue with all of you filling up the whole space, this is incredible. Thank you so much."

In addition to the concerts, the final stop of the tour was celebrated with 'SEVENTEEN The City Los Angeles', a special citywide event featuring immersive experiences, pop-ups, and collaborations with local businesses. One of the highlights was the 85-foot Ferris Wheel at Santa Monica Pier, lit up with SEVENTEEN's logo.

After wrapping up their US tour, SEVENTEEN will continue their Right Here World Tour with upcoming shows in Japan and other major Asian cities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor