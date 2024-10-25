Seventeen wows fans in Chicago as they kick off US leg of their 'Right Here' world tour

Mumbai, Oct 25 Popular South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN has officially arrived in the United States!

The acclaimed K-pop group launched the U.S. leg of their 'Right Here' world tour at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on October 22. This marks their first live performance in the country in over two years. A source revealed that the after two sold-out shows in Goyang, Korea, where they captivated a total of 58,000 fans, SEVENTEEN returned to the U.S. concert stage for the first time in over two years at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The three-hour concert featured an impressive lineup of 22 songs from SEVENTEEN's extensive discography, including tracks from their latest album, Spill the Feels, released earlier this month and an-favourites such as “Super,” “God of Music,” and “Adore U.” U.S. fans were especially thrilled to witness the group's first live performance of the DJ Khaled-assisted single, “LOVE, MONEY, FAME.” SEVENTEEN’s Joshua Hong expressed his gratitude saying “Thank you so much for showing us endless love and support even if we’re not able to see each other often. We’ll definitely be back here soon so just wait for that. We love you.” S. Coups added, “Until the thirteen of us are together again, let’s stay together and protect each other while enjoying ourselves.” In an announcement made today via their official social media channels, the band revealed they will be performing live on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on October 30. Additionally, they have teamed up with Spotify to host an exclusive pop-up event called ‘Carat Station NYC’ on October 26, offering fans a unique experience to enjoy.

The upcoming stops of the band include New York (October 25 and 27), San Antonio (October 31 and November 1), Oakland (November 5 and 6), and Los Angeles (November 9 and 10). The band will also made its way to Japan and other parts of Asia.

