‘Sex Education’ Season 4 official trailer out now

Washington DC [US], September 13 : Makers of the coming-of-age comedy-drama series 'Sex Education' recently unveiled the trailer of its Season 4.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer which they captioned, “The time has come. Get ready to say goodbye to the gang. The final season of #SexEducation arrives 21 September.”

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the British comedy continues to follow the journey of teen sex therapist Otis Millburn (Asa Butterfield) and his friends as they attend a new school with an entirely different culture than they’re accustomed to, while Otis’s love interest Maeve (Emma Mackey) has moved to the United States for college. The eight-episode final season will release on Netflix on Sept. 21, with a supersized, 83-minute series finale.

The first scene of the trailer shows Otis and Maeve adjusting to the distance between them. When Maeve sends Otis a nude photo, Otis is unsure about sending one in return. Other storylines explored in the new season include Otis’ realization that he isn’t the only sex therapist at his new school, as well as his mother’s journey with her newborn child, reported Variety.

The Season 4 logline reads, “Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

The summary continues, “Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus,” as per Variety.

