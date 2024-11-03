Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi celebrate Bhai Dooj

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3 : Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolizing the love of a brother-sister, which traditionally marks the bond between the siblings.

Every year Bhai Dooj is celebrated in Sonagachi, Kolkata's red-light area by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee with sex workers. In the hope of erasing all societal divisions and claiming respect in society, the sex workers in the area also celebrated the festival.

Bishakha Laskar who is the Secretary of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee said that the festival celebrates the bond of love between brother and sister and the Committee is willing to do it on a larger scale next year.

In a conversation with ANI, Bishakha Laskar, secretary of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee said, "We have been doing it for many years and next year, we are thinking of doing a bigger program. We will not be able to invite people from outside India, but we would like to convey a message to them."

Bhai Dooj is a festival that symbolises the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters pray for their brothers' long and happy lives by applying a 'Tika' on their foreheads. The occasion is further marked by the exchange of gifts and sweets between brothers and sisters, reinforcing their bond.

Bhai Dooj is known by several names in other parts of India. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, and Bhai Beej, and in Maharashtra, this day is celebrated as Bhai Tika. This day is celebrated as Bhai Phonta in Bengal.

In the southern regions of India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. The mythology behind this celebration is that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj at her own home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, this day has been recognised and celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Sisters apply tilak to their brother's foreheads and follow other rituals such as fasting and puja on this day to wish them a long and prosperous life. In return, brothers give their sisters a gift and promise to always protect them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor