Sexual assault case: Film director Ranjith moves Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail

Kochi, Sep 3 Malayalam film director Ranjith on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court with an anticipatory bail plea in connection with a sexual assault case.

Ranjith had last month stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy after pressure mounted on him from several quarters following the Bengali actress' revelation that in 2009 she was called to a flat in Kochi where Ranjith "misbehaved" with her.

Trouble began for Ranjith days after the publication of the Justice Hema committee report, which deals with issues of rampant sexual exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The case against him was registered at the Ernakulam Town Police Station based on an email complaint made by the actress.

However, Ranjith, in his bail plea, dismissed all the allegations against him and said he was being "implicated" after 15 years.

He alleged that a section of people in the Academy has been scheming against him to remove him from the post.

The Hema Committee's report revealed that women in the film industry face numerous issues, including, sexual demands, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, lack of safety in the workplace, insufficient basic facilities and wage disparities.

As of now, FIRs have been registered against nine film personalities, which include Mukesh, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyan Pillai Raju, directors Ranjith, V. K. Prakash, production executives Vichu and Noble after women actresses registered complaints.

Of those who have been named as "exploiters" by victims, Mukesh got interim relief from arrest till Wednesday, even as his petition is being heard in a lower court here, on Tuesday.

The Vijayan government has appointed a seven-member police probe team comprising four women IPS officials who are taking statements from the victims.

So far, none of the "exploiters" have been summoned to appear before the probe team.

The BJP and the Congress alleged that the Vijayan government is hand-in-glove with the wrongdoers, even while claiming to be with the victims.

